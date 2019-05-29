There’ll Be No Margin For Error In Playoffs – Enyimba’s Coach

Enyimba technical adviser, Usman Abd’Allah, has said that they will have to be at their best to stand a chance at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) playoffs.

Enyimba ensured qualification for the six-team tournament on the final day of the NPFL first round, finishing third in group A despite losing 1-2 to Katsina United away.

While restating the team’s aim of claiming silverware and obtaining a continental ticket at the playoffs, Abd’Allah warns that the group must remain focused on task at hand.

“We have scaled through the first stage by qualifying for the super six and now we are in the final stage of the season.

“This is the stage where we have to achieve those two goals we set at the beginning of the season, that’s getting back into the continent and hopefully winning a trophy.

“We will go back and start preparing more because we need to have very good concentration to move on. We have to go back and prepare very well, get more focused and then give everything and sacrifice.

“This sacrifice has to come from both sides, from the club, from the management, from the players, from the supporters and also from the coaches so that we can achieve this.

“We are at the final stage and we have to get prepared very well and avoid any mistake. This is a place where we can’t afford any mistake to achieve these goals”, he said.