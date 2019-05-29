Nigerians Slam F’ Eagles After USA Defeat

After earning rave reviews in the first game, the Flying Eagles have been heavily criticised over their poor performance on Monday

Coach Paul Aigbogun and his boys ffumbled to a 2-0 defeat against the USA in their second Group B game of the U20 World Cup.

Nigerians were also disappointed that the match was also dominated by the Americans.

It was a vanpid performance from the Flying Eagles who had raced to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Qatar in their first match. The Nigerian team was totally exposed as they floundered at every part of the pitch, comprehensively outclassed by the young and exciting Americans

The result leaves the Nigeria with a must-win game when they take on Ukraine for their last Group D fixture tomorrow.

Football enthusiasts even on Twitter questioned the players’ technical abilities and also the coach’s football knowledge in the wake of the disappointing loss.

In the process, the win handed Nigeria their first defeat, even though they only dropped one place from the group’s apex position.

U.S. coach Tab Ramos made just one change to the starting XI from his side’s opening 1-2 loss against Ukraine, and it paid doubly with a 2-0 win.

First, Soto slipped his marker and nodded home Alex Mendez’s corner-kick service at the far post in the 18th minute, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

Less than one minute into the second half Soto snuck past the Nigeria defence yet again, doubling his team’s advantage.

Chris Gloster played him through beautifully after a marauding run inside from the left-back.

Soto then got his feet and hips right, waited for the goalkeeper to collapse and popped the ball into the net with the inside of his right foot.

Nigeria were not without their chances, leaving the U.S. scrambling from a flurry of brilliant individual efforts towards the end of the first half.

First, substitute Aniekeme Okon’s ferocious full volley at the top of the area was saved by Brady Scott.

That was followed by forward Maxell Effiom’s stinger from outside the right corner of the box which clipped the crossbar a minute later.

In the end the U.S. were resolute, holding on to greatly lift their chances of advancing from Group D.

Flying Eagles overall performance smacked of cluelessness and paucity to tact and techinque on the part of Coach Aigbogun and his bunch of rigid and timid players.

The team must raise its game, particularly defensive abilities and cohenson if they are to avoid bigger humilation in subsequent games.