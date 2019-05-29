Mrs Wike Tasks Parents On Nutritional Values For Children

The wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has called on parents and care givers in the state to attach importance to the nutritional development of their children and wards.

Justice Nyesom-Wike made the call during the celebration of the International Children’s Day at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

She averred that proper nutrition intake by children during their infancy contributes immensely to the development of their mental and physical wellbeing, which according to her, was key to their educational performance.

The wife of the state governor, who was represented on the occasion by the wife of the state Head of Service, Mrs Maltida Rufus Godwins, says malnourished children were prone to sickness which may eventually lead to their death and thereby destroy the future of such child.

She described the theme of this year’s event: “End malnutrition, Protect the future of the Nigerian Child,” as being very apt, adding that the state government in collaboration with the UNICEF has put some measure to ensure children are properly developed across the state.

According to her, the society stands at risk if children who are the future leaders of tomorrow are not giving proper and quality education and urged parents to give their children and wards education in order not to give them the opportunity to become dangerous to the society when they grow.

“As parents we must ensure proper up keep our children and ensure that they are properly fed with the right food that will develop both their physical and mental that will make them become great in the society”, she stated.

The governor’s wife promised that the state government would introduce policies and programmes that will enhance the well being of all children in the state.

Earlier in his address, the Director of Social Welfare in the state Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mr Iminabo Fubara said the ministry was working tirelessly to protect children in the state from child trafficking, physical and sexual abuse as well give protection to various categories of children, especially those roaming the streets.

He commended the state government for his support to the ministry, and assured the commitment of the ministry to bring succour to Rivers children and vulnerable women.

The programme featured debate by some selected primary and secondary schools in the state as well as match past.