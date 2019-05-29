Jonathan Seeks Confidence Building To Sustain Democracy

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has said that if democracy must endure, the democratic process must be developed in a way that people would have confidence in the electoral process.

This is as Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said that the problems of Nigeria are self-inflicted, as they flow from politicisation of everything and the promotion of pervasive injustice.

The former President spoke at a lecture/book presentation to mark the second term inauguration of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

Jonathan stated that despite the challenges, the country must embrace electronic voting, adding that electronic voting was the ultimate way going forward.

He noted that the African continent must come up with minimum standards for the establishment of the election management body, insisting that for the purpose of confidence building for credible elections, no single person should have the power to constitute the election management body.

The former president said, “We must come up with new standards for constituting our election management body in a way that people will have confidence. I believe in some quarters, what they do is that a body of people constitute the election management body. It is not in the hands of one person.

“When you leave such responsibility in the hands of a politician, no matter how good the person is, there will be the tendency for people to suspect that the right thing is not done.

“When people don’t have confidence in the system, whatever they do, it is difficult for the people to accept”, he added.

He suggested that, “The continental body, African Union, should come up with a minimum standard across Africa for constituting electoral management body”.

Jonathan added that no single official should have the power to appoint membership of all the Election Petition Tribunals as this erodes confidence in the system.

“Also, the judicial process where one person constitutes all the election tribunals to hear petitions is not right. It is difficult in a democracy for somebody to be extremely neutral. In one way or the other, somebody close to you will be in one party or the other. The only way to be above board is to make sure that one person does not have all the powers to constitute tribunals to listen to all cases”, he explained.

The former president called for the enthronement of independent security agencies that would provide security during elections, and decried the online video in Rivers State where women were dragging soldiers attempting to compromise Rivers elections.

“The African Union must come up with a code of conduct for security operatives that participate in elections. What happened in Rivers State, in a video being circulated where women were dragging soldiers down from walls, was a very sorry sight. When these things are being discussed outside the country, if you are a Nigerian, you feel so ashamed”, Jonathan said.

The former president called on parliamentarians to work towards modifying national laws to ensure that what happened in 2019 was not repeated in 2023.

He congratulated the people of Rivers State for their total support of Wike during the elections.

Jonathan said that the Rivers election was a star election in 2019, as it was used to assess the elections.

“Governor Wike stood firmly. He was courageous. He was a good leader. I urge you to continue with your good works.

“If you did not impress Rivers people, you wouldn’t have received support. Wike tried. He brought unity and physical development to the state”, Jonathan said.

In his address, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike decried the level of politicisation of the governance process of the country.

Wike said, “Although I lack the intellectual impetus to join issues with the learned Professor, but for me, Nigeria’s problems, which are largely self-inflicted, can be reduced to two: the politicization of everything and pervasive injustice.

“Over the years, we have allowed the entire governing system to be corrupted by banal politics and the courage to do what is right and fair to all parts of the country had since departed.

“As a result, we are increasingly becoming insensitive or rather impervious to the injustices and the horrific happenings in our country that have reduced our humanity”.

Wike said that insecurity continues to thrive in the country because the nation has refused to listen to the cries for justice.

He said, “In our case, everyone is crying out for justice, and because we’ve as a nation blocked our ears and hearts to the deafening cries for justice, peace has become a rare commodity in our country.

“My take is that we are going nowhere as a country; we will continue to run round in circles, and possibly crash-land in a very hard way, unless we change our narratives about justice because peace or peaceful co-existence cannot be decreed in a multi-cultural society such as ours, or in any society at all. It is only a real sense of justice that can command and guarantee enduring peace, patriotism and solidarity in Nigeria”.

The governor said that he was persuaded to approve the writing of the book because books document and educate people for the development of the society.

Wike said, “The essence of this book as captured by the short side of the title: ‘Excellence in Governance’, is truly captivating. I think, ‘excellence’ as opposed to ‘perfection’ in governance is attainable, if leaders care about how posterity would judge them after office.

“However, since excellence in governance is not a term of art, how can it be measured in relation to the burden of leadership? Is it by simply making comparisons between governments, past and present? Or by how and to what positive extent the government of the day responded to public issues, challenges and opportunities of the time?”

Wike lauded the quality of discourse in the book, which he said, promotes good governance without any form of sycophancy.

The governor said, “I have been managing people and resources as governor of Rivers State for four years, and it is only proper for stakeholders to start to dispassionately interrogate our performance in office, the quality of our leadership and the extent to which we have delivered public services from different perspectives.

“This book is, therefore, a pioneering effort in this regard from the socio-legal perspective, which I consider very uplifting because it is not about self-serving opportunistic claims to the high moral ground nor the product of sycophantic image laundry and patronage.

“Against this background, I have no hesitation in identifying wholly with this book, and commend both the editors and the contributors for their highly informative and logical arguments that elevated the legal discourse round the contemporary relationship between law, leadership and creativity in governance”.

The Guest Lecturer, Prof Anya O. Anya, in a paper titled: “Re-imagining Nigeria: The Imperative of Democracy, Values, Peace and National Development in the New Nigeria”, said Nigeria was a country under siege and its people and leaders were in denial.

Anya said, “We are at a stage where most nations are in dynamic state; where change is the order of the day. The rules of linear progression in social and economic evolution have given way to a situation where interactive forces act as interconnected matrices”.

He said that ultimately, the forces of peace would prevail despite the insecurity in different parts of the country.

Anya noted that God would manifest in the end on behalf of Nigerians and stop the high level of insecurity, and urged the governor to continue to work for the peace of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The Book Reviewer, Prof M. T. Ladan recommended the book to all students of Law and Politics, because, according to him, it captures the need for the development of Nigeria by examining the outstanding qualities of Wike.

Ladan said that the book was written by 51 authors, with 40 chapters and 735 pages, adding that the lawyers who wrote the book documented the delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State.

The Book Presenter and Representative of Sokoto State Governor, Engr Bello Suleiman, described Wike as a true leader who would play a key role in the future of the country.

He said the governor has written his name in the sands of time by his superlative performance as chronicled in the book.

The Chairman of Inauguration Committee and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, said that the event was part of the programme to herald the second term of Chief Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers State.