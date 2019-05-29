Insurance’s Relegation, Sad, Unfortunate – Izilein

The relegation of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin is expectedly beginning to elicit emotions from some sports technocrats of the state as former coach of the club, Godwin Izilein describes it as “sad and unfortunate.”

Insurance needed a win in their last game against Rivers United of Port Harcourt; an away tie which held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, but lost 1-0.

Izilein, who is the Technical Director of Inneh Queens FC of Benin, had told newsmen that the Edo State Government has shown considerable concern and commitment to return the club to its pride of place.

“I’m personally saddened that Bendel Insurance are being relegated again; this is unfortunate. When the club gained promotion last season to the top flight, Edo State Government, I must say, tried to see how they could return the club to its pride of place; good coaches who have social and cultural background of the club were appointed, Baldwin Bazuaye, Monday Odigie and others. So, one had expected something better,” Izilein said.

Against this background, Izilein wondered what could have gone wrong even with the presence of the government with the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu working between the club and government.

“The Deputy Governor was always on ground to see to the needs of the club,” but Izilein was also philosophical saying: “I can’t explain how things turned this way that the club could not perform to remain in the top flight.