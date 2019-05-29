Enyimba’s Keeper Confident Of Becoming Nigeria’s No1

Nigeria international Theophilus Afelokhai says he hopes to become the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper.

The Enyimba keeper has been named by Super Eagles’ head coach Gernot Rohr in his standby list ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

“I’m so happy to be among the players who have been invited to the national team for the Nations Cup preparations,’’ Afelokhai told newsmen.

“I’m among the players on the list although on standby, so I’m happy to be recognized by my country Nigeria.

“It’s not easy to be the team’s first choice goalkeeper but I know one day I will have the opportunity and play very well for Nigeria. It’s is just matter of time,” Afelokhai states enthusiastically.

The 31-year-old is confident that Nigeria will perform well at the continental tournament which will be hosted by Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

“I don’t think there’s any country that will stand in Nigeria’s way in winning the Nations Cup.

“By God grace Nigeria will win the Nations Cup this time I can feel it,” Afelokhai concluded.