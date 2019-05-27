Vulnerable Groups Get Skills Acquisition Centres In C’ River

The Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency (CRSCSDA) has built a skill acquisition centre for God’s Favour Vulnerable Group in Okuku, Yala Local Government Area of the state.

The project is supported by the World Bank and will see the group contributing five per cent counterpart fund for the construction of the centre.

Speaking to journalists during an inspection of the centre at the weekend in Okuku, the Secretary of the group, Mr Montol Elias said that the centre had a computer centre, a sewing and shoemaking training centre, a barbers’ shop, a phone repair unit, and an administrative office.

Elias, who is physically challenged, also said that the group was given two tricycles in February and had been able to raise the N110, 000 from putting the tricycles to commercial use.

“We have a building that has rooms for training in different skills, we are very happy and grateful to the state government and CRSCSDA because we now believe that we are truly remembered,” he said.

Similarly, Divine Favour Vulnerable Group in Gakin Community, Bekwarra LGA got a skill acquisition center and a solar powered borehole.

Chairman of the group, Mr Matthias Atenanyi told journalists that the construction of the centre began in Dec. 2018 after the group got help from the state government through CRSCSDA and was completed in Feb. 2019.

Atenanyi added that the group also constructed a borehole in Abuochiche community in the same LGA.