UNIPORT, Landlords Disagree On Admission, Land Tresspass

The management of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba and the people of Omuokiri and Omuoko villages in Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have disagreed over the alleged encroachment of the university’s land as well as the admission quota allocated to the host communities by the management of the University of Port Harcourt

This view was expressed by both parties during a one day protest embarked upon by the two host communities of Umuoko and Omuokiri last week, to register their grievances over an alleged encroachment into their community lands by the university authority without due consultations with the two communities

The protesters used palm leaf and other traditional materials to seal the entrance of the disputed portion of the land located at the University Demonstration School .

Omuokiri Youth President, Akaha Worga and his Secretary, Mark Ahanonu who spoke to newsmen alleged that they had suffered neglect from the current management of Uniport.

The Youth leaders accused the management of Uniport of forcefully taking over their inheritance without negotiations just as they also accused the University authority of not fulfilling the local contents agreement entered with the two communities as regards to admission quota and employment

They insisted that the management of Uniport must come for a round table and sign agreement before they would be allowed access into their ancestral land.

”The current Vice Chancellor of the University has refused to honor invitation on issues surrounding the host community and the university,” they stated

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Uniport, Williams Wodi advised the protesters to go back to verify whether they were not the ones encroaching on the federal government land.

Wodi dismissed the allegation of not employing indigenes and stated that the management of Uniport worked with traditional leaders of the host communities in terms of admission which he said also must follow due processes where all admission requirements must be met accordingly.