South West Under Fulani Herdsmen Siege, PDP Cries Out

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the South West geo-political zone of the country is under the siege alleging that the Fulani herdsmen now terrorise the people of the six states of the zone without any aid from the Federal government.

To this end, the party appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the security chiefs and the governors of the six states of the region to take measure to save the people from terrorists’ attack.

The National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, said the last four years of the Buhari’s government was unfavourable, adding that “Nigerians are full of fear and trepidation as insecurity across the length and breadth of the nation continues to grow in alarming proportion and with no sign that the President is in any manner ready, equipped and prepared to bail the nation out of the violence, war, destruction and needless deaths.”

Olafeso said: “It is unfortunate to state that the South West is today under the siege of Fulani terrorists or herdsmen who perpetrate criminal actions daily in the most unfettered manner.

“In our region, kidnapping, assault and rape by these marauders remain unchecked; this lethargy has even emboldened them to even attack a traditional ruler in his palace, without repercussions, thus egregiously making a bold statement that we the Yoruba have become their captives. This we condemn out rightly as a direct assault, insult and desecration of our corporate heritage as Yoruba people.

“Much as we know that we cannot use the activities of these criminals to judge the entire Fulani people, many of whom are accomplished and responsible leaders in our party and nation, we however restate that the average Yoruba man is now compelled to believe that plans remain afoot to conquer and subdue us in our fatherland.

“This belief is further reinforced by the fact that government’s security agencies directly under the control of President has so far done almost nothing to challenge and outrightly put a stop to these insidiously dangerous actions of the so-called herdsmen.

“President Buhari must as a matter of fact, know that Yoruba people have confidence in his ability to make peace reign in our nation which continues to sink every day. And there is the danger that resort to self help may soon become the order of the day, except he takes concrete security actions in the South West immediately.