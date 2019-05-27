RSG Approves 3,468 Cof Os In Four Years

Over the past four years since the inception of the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration, the Rivers State Government has approved not less than 3, 468 Certificates of Occupancy (CoOs).

The figures were made public by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Land Matters and Survey, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha during the annual conference of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA), Chapter 84 in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Onuoha said the figures were the highest since the creation of the state, disclosing that between 1999 and 2015, only 488 certificates of occupancy were approved by previous administrations.

The governor’s aide said the improved approvals was part of measures to add value to the built environment considering the fact that it holds huge economic value to investors and property owners.

Currently, he stated, “We are asking people to come for their C of O to enhance secured transactions. Within three months, they will get their C of O, and for lands that belong to government, they can get it within three to four weeks”.

He warned those who have not got their certificates of occupancy to do so, as they risk losing their acquisition, if they fail to have their papers.