Rivers School In Disarray As Student Brings Chemical Weapons To Class

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that a chemical weapon was detonated at a secondary school in Port Harcourt.

A video of students in disarray as a result of a panic caused when a chemical weapon was detonated last Friday, in Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt has been trending on Social media.

Initial reports said secondary school students brought in weapons ahead of a planned cult clash between SS2 and SS3 Students of the school.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity claimed that, “We heard that the outgoing SS3 and SS2 had a clash and they scheduled a fight between the two classes.

“They planned to bring in different weapons for the fight.

“So some SS2 boys decided to bring in their own weapons yesterday to show their mates that they were ready for the fight.

“They brought in guns and grenade teargas.

“Some boys were trying to inspect their weapons then one of them mistakenly detonated one of the grenade teargas and all hell broke loose.”

But while the Police confirmed that a chemical weapon was brought into the school, the Command denied that there was a planned attack or clash between the two Senior Secondary school classes.

The Command in a statement by the spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the Police responded to a distress call from the school leading to the arrest of two SS2 Students; 18year old Nicodemus Nkaparu and 17year old Darlington Sylvanus.

Omoni disclosed that preliminary investigation showed that one of the students brought in the Chemical weapon (Teargas) belonging to his late brother who was a Police officer.

According to him, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a video making the rounds and trending On social media on the alleged attack on Students and Staff of Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo by students cultists and unknown persons.