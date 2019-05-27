Rivers At 52: Towards Sustained Growth

Rivers State is 52 years today. Over the past years of its creation, the State has travelled quite obscure and wearisome journey.May 27 is also the day the world celebrates the Children’s Day.

On this day, in May, 1967, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), the then Head of State and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, created Rivers State among 11 others, thus, dismantling the old regional arrangement.

In his speech, on that day, Gowon said, inter alia,”creation of states is the only possible basis for stability and equality in the country”.

For Rivers people, it was the climax of anti-minority agitations by the emerging leaders in the region who used popular platforms like the Rivers Chiefs and Peoples Conference (RCPC), Rivers Leaders of Thought (RLT) and the Niger Delta Congress – a political party founded and led by the Late Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye, to achieve their goal.

Known as the goose that lay the golden egg, Rivers State has served quite significantly, as the Treasure Base of the nation, supporting other states of the federation with her resources. Funds from the state have played key roles in the construction and fertilisation of the two Federal Capital Territories of Nigeria.

There is no gain saying the fact that despite the challenges of marginalization from the Nigerian federation, policy incoherence and somersaults and the huge disparity between cumulative federal and state earnings and the level of development in the state, among others, Rivers State has been a critical factor in the overall development of the country.

Against this backdrop, The Tide joins the government and people of Rivers State in commemorating this day on account that since 1967, several milestones have been achieved from one administration to another in the state. Equally, beyond all odds, Rivers people have continued to have a voice in the way they are governed.

The Tide believes that 52 years in the life of a state, among others, will afford the Rivers people the opportunity to take stock, inspire a new direction to build a prosperous and happy State and remain on the path of attaining the goals set by the founding fathers of the State.

Sadly, life-threatening conflicts, instigated by political, chieftaincy and kingship squabbles and cult clashes are still pervasive in the State, while potentials in the coastline state and culture and tourism and much more have remained largely unexploited.

But it is our joy that things are now gradually taking their right shapes as Governor Wike marks the end of his first four year tenure and begins another in the saddle on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

In the last four years, the governor has initiated uncommon infrastructural transformation that has diminished the tenure of some of his predecessors.

Accepting a destiny-imposed role,GovernorWike has kept faith with his electoral promises to the people of the State by initiating legacy projects that impact on the State’s development in the last four years.

While The Tide welcomes these developments, we insist that the new path to re-inventing Rivers State must emphasise job creation, youth empowerment schemes, continued commitment to sustained peace and stability and provision of social amenities, including potable water and electricity, to drive economic growth in the State.

As we join in this celebration, we are encouraged that, given the courage and the political will of the present leaders to blaze the trail for a better society in the years ahead, the dreams of the founding fathers of the State would be realised.

No doubt, the State has made some significant progress, but we have also made mistakes and lost valuable opportunities. However, the beginning of a new dawn in the life of a state inspires a new direction to build a more united, peaceful and prosperous state the citizenry can be proud of. This brings to focus the spirit of the NEW Vision of the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration.

We are not losing sight of the fact that as a lover of youth development, the Wike administration in partnership with a major commercial bank initiated and promptly executed a youth empowerment programme targeted at youths and traders from the 23 local government areas of the state. We commend that effort of government.

Also, we hope that the second leg of the Wike’s administration will pursue with vigour the implementation of the 50-year strategic economic and social development plan presented and approved by the Rivers State Executive Council by his administration two years ago to advance the promise of economic independence and improve access to public services, as the administration sets forth on the new pathways to create an unimaginable future of peace, unity and prosperity for Rivers State.

As we look forward to the inauguration of Governor Wike on May 29, it is instructive to note that 52 years after creation, Rivers State is still a one-city State, as Port Harcourt which is the State capital, remains the only township.

Meanwhile, we congratulate Rivers children and other children across the world on their day, because without them, there would be no future.

As they celebrate today, we call on all governments around the world to address some of the challenges that face children such as preventable diseases, child abuse and child kidnapping, among others.

It is regrettable that the Child Rights Act of 2003 which defines a new child protective system and permits for opportunities was only implemented in 23 States including Rivers, while some States had ignored the Universal Basic Education Act of the 2014 which makes education of the Nigerian child free and compulsory.

The violation of these Acts is responsible for the high rate of child labour, cultism and illiteracy that are prevalent among the children’s population in the country.

Today provides yet another opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on how to guarantee a safer and better society that would promote the realisation of their full potentials. Enjoy your day, children.