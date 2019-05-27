PDP Warns Against Release Of N30bn Bailout To Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi State Chapter has begged the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal government not to release the N30 billion outstanding Bailout fund to Kogi State government, said previous intervention monies was embezzled by the governor.

The party said its position is coming on the heel of the state governor’s intensified efforts in lobbying the APC controlled federal government to secure release of further 30 billion bailout.

PDP in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bode Ogunmola said the question that needs to be asked is how has the governor utilized past funds released to him thus far.

The party said that the state is hugely indebted and is owing workers salaries for about 38 months after taken several intervention funds and loans from banks without any development to show for it.

“All the administration has embarked upon is reckless looting of state resources.

Any attempt to compromise by the CBN, would be a great disservice to the suffering people of Kogi State.

“The bailout itself is not a free fund, the money is a loan that will be paid back over a period of time with 9% interest. Any government that prides itself in probity will ask questions of how past releases were utilized before committing Kogi State into further debt.”

PDP said its not against the payment of workers their entitlements, but urged the CBN to heed their earlier suggestion to initiates moves to probe past utilization of earlier releases and make arrangements to pay workers directly. “Any further release to Governor Yahaya Bello would amount to a disservice to the poverty stricken workers of Kogi State. The government is financially reckless, with penchant for looting state resources and has the penchant not to pay salaries. “We asked the CBN to pay Kogi workers directly.

Any attempt to release the balance of bailout to governor Bello, would amount to given him his pay-off, because the government has been rejected and would be voted out in November.”