NGO Seeks Implementation Of Law On Plastics

A non-governmental organisation, the Africa Global Development for Positive Change Initiative, has called on the three ties of government to actively implement the law on plastics in the country.

The International President of the organisation, Prince Dan Mbachi, made the call last Saturday during the cleanshore programme in Port Harcourt.

Mbachi lauded the National Assembly for passing a bill on plastic production and usage in the country, but noted that unless serious implementation is carried out not much would be achieved by the law.

The International President regretted that uncontrolled use of plastic has done a lot of harm to the environment in the country and that time has come to stop the ugly trend for the interest of the environment and human and aquatic lives.

According to him, “The companies producing plastic across Nigeria must be closely monitored and appropriately sanctioned . I believe that when plastic companies are properly regulated, our environment would be save.

He said the cleanshore is a programme being observed all over Africa to liberate her from environmental hazards.

“ My organisation and other volunteers move from one beach to another to pick all plastic materials from the shore assemble them so that they don’t get back to the River or ocean.

“In our campaigns also, we discourage people from throwing around plastic materials. We also take our campaigns to plastic producing companies”, he stated.

He explained that members of the organisation and volunteers were at Eagle Island last Saturday picking plastics as a way of observing the cleanshore programme observed in Africa

He called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to actively campaign against unlawful disposal of waste materials.

Mbachi lauded the chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in the disposal of waste in Port Harcourt and its environes and stressed the need for communities to observe rules and regulations guiding waste in the society.

He said that throwing of wastes into the drains must be stopped in view of the expected flooding period in Rivers State being predicted.

Chris Oluoh