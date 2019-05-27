Monarchs Want Proper Funding Of NDDC

Some traditional rulers in Niger Delta have appealed to the Federal Government for proper funding of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to enable it carry out its statutory duties effectively.

The traditional rulers, under the aegis of the National Executive Council of Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), made the appeal in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, the Odoka of Ogbaro Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and National Secretary of TROMPCON, signed the statement on behalf of the body.

Ogbaro urged government to release outstanding funds due to the Commission to enable it perform its assigned duties.

According to him, as a member of the project monitoring and evaluation of Niger Delta Council, we commended and appreciated the work the new management team of NDDC in the area on quick payment to contractors to enhance development.

“The Board ensures prompt payment of contractors to avoid abandonment of projects within the Niger Delta regions.

“On this note, we are appealing to the Mr President to encourage this performing board to stabilise by given them enough time to put in place sanity in the system for sustainable development of the region,” Ogbaro said

The traditional rulers also urged the government to allow NDDC to be independent and operate within the ambit of the act establishing it.

Ogbaro, while reaffirming the association’s support for the board, challenged it to reposition the commission by ensuring proper monitoring and completion of all projects in the region.

The TROMPCON scribe also lauded the transparent and commitment of the current board and management of NDDC, declaring the association’s support in partnering with the Commission towards developing the Niger Delta region.

Ogbaro said that the association was impressed with the strategies adopted by the commission’s Board.