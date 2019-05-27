Killings: Ohanaeze Accuses Northern Elite Of Hypocrisy

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged Northern elites to stop the hypocritical attitude towards national issues.

Ohanaeze’s Deputy spokesperson, Chuks Ibegbu issued the charge while lambasting the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari for weeping over the killings in his state.

Ibegbu claimed that the same Masari who has been “fighting against the restructuring of Nigeria, a step that will help to end the insecurity in the North and Nigeria should not be seen weeping.”

In a statement he signed, Ibegbu said Masari’s action could be likened to the former Governor of Zamfara state, Ahmed Yerima, lamenting “religous killings in the North whereas he set the ball rolling by his Sharia crusade some years ago in which thousands of innocent Nigerians were killed.”

Ibegbu advised, “some Northern elites to tell themselves the naked truth and stop their hypocritical attitude to national issues, a self serving attitude.”

He also warned the election petition tribunals to, “avoid bribery and discharge their duties with fear of God.”

Ibegbu further congratulated Justice Bulkachiwa for “recusing herself from the Presidential election tribunal as impartiality in law demands.”