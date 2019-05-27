Insecurity: Buhari Meets Northern Govs, Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today meet the 19 Northern state governors in Abuja over the prevailing insecurity in the region with a view to proffering solution to the protracted problem.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, who disclosed this yesterday during a special church service to mark the forthcoming inauguration of his second tenure, said his colleagues in the north were deeply worried by the issue of insecurity and under-development in the region and have decided to meet with Mr President before the commencement of his second tenure in order to articulate ways of addressing them.

Lalong said: “During our meeting under Northern Governors Forum, they said let us go and meet with Mr President.

“As the new Chairman of the forum, I said I have not resumed. But they said we must go and meet with him before his inauguration on May 29 so that we will tell him the problems of the north and how we can address the challenges of insecurity, underdevelopment and other matters affecting the people. That is why we have agreed to meet with him tomorrow in Abuja.”

Lalong urged the people to pray for the success of the meeting to enable the northern region move forward.