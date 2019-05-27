‘Ikpeazu’s Re-Election, Big Lesson For Nigeria’

The Chairman of Ohambele Autonomous Community Council of Chiefs, in Ukwa-East Local Government Area of Abia State, High Chief Hector Daniel, has said that the re-election of Abia State Governor, Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu was a big lesson for the people of Nigeria.

Speaking with The Tide in Ohambele, Daniel said that it was time for Nigerians to learn how not to put their political eggs in one basket.

According to him, “It will teach a lesson to South-South zone in particular and Nigeria in general with a view to re-strategising as the politics is concerned at the state and national levels. The people will learn that it is not always good to put their eggs in one basket”.

As he puts it, “The obvious hatred against Ikpeazu does not pay instead we should learn to be tactful in playing politics. In turn, Ikpeazu should exhibit maturity by ensuring development in all these three geo-political zones in the state, especially Ukwa-East.

He also noted that the allegation that the governor hates the people of Ukwa-East was wrong, stressing that if he actually hated the people, he would not embark on landmark projects such as roads construction, rehabilitation and the provision of life enhancing amenities as hospitals, schools, amusement parks and the recognition of the traditional institutions, among others.

Bethel Toby