I Didn’t Mock Fayose Over Loss At S’ Court -Senate Minority Leader

Senate Minority Leader, Mrs. Abiodun Olujimi, yesterday denied mocking former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2018 election in Ekiti State, Prof. KolapoOlusola, over Friday’s Supreme Court judgment.

The Supreme Court had, in the judgment, dismissed the appeal of PDP and Olusola and consequently validated the election of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

A statement in Ado Ekitiyesterday by Olujimi’s media aide, SanyaAtofarati, stated: “It must be noted that prior to the governorship election, Senator Olujimi spent her personal resources to mobilise well-meaning leaders and members of the PDP to ensure the success of the party in the election.

“Senator Olujimi also rallied round across the 16 local government areas and the 171 political wards of Ekiti State with the governorship candidate, Prof. Olusola, who she has always enjoyed smooth relationship with.”

Atofarati, in reaction to a statement on Saturday which quoted the senator to have mocked Fayose and Olusola over the loss at the apex court, described the statement as “handiwork of agents of doom aimed at causing division within our great party.

“It is on record that Senator Olujimi, a PDP leader whose efforts in uniting the party at all times and having been commended at all levels, could never have issued such a disuniting statement through a traditional leader of repute.

“Such statement can be easily affirmed as figment of the imagination of the writer and his cohorts and a miscalculated attempt to fan the embers of discord within the PDP.