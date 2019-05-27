Gunmen Attack Plateau Poly Staff Quarters, Abduct One

One person has been declared missing following a fresh attack on Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters by gunmen.

Our Correspondent gathered yesterday that the lady, identified as Murbi, was abducted when the gunmen raided the staff quarters located at Heipan, BarkinLadi Council Area around 8pm on Saturday.

A resident of the community, Mr. Solomon Dalyop, confirmed the fresh attack to our Correspondent in Jos yesterday.

According to him, the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, held the entire polytechnic community hostage for hours with sounds of gunshots before making their escape with the victim, who was staying with her guardian at the staff quarters.

Dalyop said, “The gunmen came at about 8:00pm on Saturday. They were armed Fulani herders. They invaded the Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters situated at Heipang, BarkinLadi Local Government Area and abducted one young lady.

“Her name is Murbi and she was staying with her guardian named Raymond Randah, who is a staff of the Polytechnic. He was not at home at the time the gunmen struck and abducted his ward.

“They fired heavy gunshots, scaring the residents of the institution who couldn’t sleep throughout the night.

“It’s really unfortunate what has been happening in the staff quarters.”