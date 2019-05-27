Fulani Radio: Afenifere Reveals Implications Of Buhari’s Move

The Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday criticized the Federal Government for announcing the establishment of nomadic radio, being perceived in some quarters as frequency for the Fulani.

Afenifere’s spokesperson, YinkaOdumakin, in an exclusive interview with newsmen, said the action was a danger signal to all Nigerians, starting from other nationalities in the North.

Recall that the Minister of Education, AdamuAdamu, had said the Federal Government had acquired an Amplitude Modulation broadcast radio licence to cater for normads as part of efforts to end perennial farmers-herders’ clashes.

However, Odumakin stated that such establishment could lead to genocide, and recalled how radio was used to promote genocide in Rwanda that led to the loss of thousands of lives.

According to Odumakin: “It’s the highest form of impunity, in your face assault and it’s a yellow card to other nationalities in Nigeria by the Federal Government to say that look the final hour is approaching.

“When the federal government of Nigeria acquire a licence to promote a language Fulani that is not an official language in Nigeria, know that there is trouble.