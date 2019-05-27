Firm Organises Free Healthcare Services In Rivers Community

As part of efforts to promote healthy living in its host and neighbouring communities, oil giant, Total E&P has kicked off a one week free health care programme in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The well attended event which held at the Opobo General Hospital last Wednesday, as part the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was graced by the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, who is also the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom.

The Deputy Managing Director, Port Harcourt District of Total, Mr. Francois Le-Cocq, in his keynote address at the third day of the week-long mass free medical service for the company’s offshore neighbouring communities of Opobo and Nkoro, revealed that it was the first time the life-saving medical outreach was holding in the local government area.

Le-Cocq, who was represented by Total’s Community Affairs Manager, Offshore, Okechukwu Obara, said: “As a company, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, shares in the universal saying that healthy people make a wealthy nation.

He said:, “We are sustaining the noble efforts of the joint venture to reach out to the critical needs of our people and support both preventive and curative healthcare delivery policies and programmes of government, despite the challenging business environment.

“After two days of this programme, available statistics indicate that 450 patients have so far been attended to. 85 were pediatric cases, 112 ophthalmological, four ante-natal cases, while four patients have already undergone successful surgeries, while others are awaiting further review, preparatory for surgery. The figures will rise as the days go by, which is a testimony that the programme is very popular and it is highly patronised by the people.

The deputy managing director also hailed the joint venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), for the continuous support, and thanked the Rivers State government for approving the team of medical personnel and volunteering its facility for the programme, while commending other partners for the success of the event.

Le-Cocq further said that in order to have healthy citizenry, other oil companies, multinationals and other critical stakeholders should emulate Total, since a stitch in time saves nine.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Community Representative, Alabo Godwin Bupo, disclosed that many development projects by Total were ongoing in the area, while expressing gratitude to the oil giant.

Also speaking, the Programme Facilitator, Dr. Daniel Onyetulem, stated that he had passion for saving lives and medical missions, after he saved an eight-year-old boy, who was diagnosed of Typhoid fever perforation and at the point of death, but with poor parents who could not afford the bill, many years ago at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, making him to donate blood to save the life of the patient.

Onyetulem said: “One of the major challenges of people not going to hospitals for treatment is because they could not afford the bills. The Opobo medical mission is coming at the right time, as the patients are leaving happier than they came.

“Unwanted pregnancies, rape cases and substance abuse are rampant in this area and other parts of Rivers State, and they must be quickly addressed, especially by creating awareness through continuous campaigns.”

The medical doctor also lauded the oil giant for the initiative and people of Opobo for the cooperation and warm reception.

The Opobo first class monarch who was represented by the Vice-Chairman of Opobo Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Alabo Princewill Dappa, in his goodwill message on the occasion, urged the people not to be careless with their health.

King Jaja stated that health should be taken seriously by people, in order to live longer, thereby meaningfully contributing for societal development.

The Opobo king also urged the oil giant to extend the programme to other communities in the area, while lauding Total for the initiative and thanked the volunteers for attending to the people, thereby making the programme to be a blessing to many persons.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Rosemary Wilcox, said: “The free health programme is very encouraging. It is timely and good for many of us who do not have money to go to the hospitals for check-up or treatment of various ailments, but we are being treated free of charge and given free drugs, including surgeries for critical cases.”

Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro local government council, Eugene Joseph Oko-Jaja, in his goodwill message, pleaded with Total to consider for employment opportunities, the teeming qualified youths of the area, who he said were currently jobless and hungry.

Oko-Jaja, who was represented by a top official of the council, Francis Allison, called on Total to make the free health programme an annual event, while assuring that he was ready for synergy with development agencies, to move the LGA forward.

