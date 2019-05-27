Edo Police Rescue Abducted Kids

In its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements, the Edo State Police Command recently made some remarkable achievements

The command also arrested an operator of an illegal orphanage home.

The command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor in a statement at the weekend said, the command on the 4th of June, 2018 received the compliant of missing children, Christabel Osarounamwen, two years old and Amada Osarounamwen, age four years from their parents Mr. and Mrs. Edosa Osarounamwen of Otesi village Benin City.

Subsequently, the operatives of Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber crime unit through a Hi-Tech intelligence probed into the phone number of one Mary Paul, a co-tenant of the missing children’s parents and it revealed that she was last seen with the children. This intelligence eventually led to the arrest of one Joy Odey, age 33 years at Ondo town in Ondo State. during intensive interrogation, Joy Odey confessed that she received the stolen children Christabel and Amada Osarounamwen from Mary Paul before she disappeared with them to Onitsha in Anambra State where she sold the children to one Rita Eze, age 49 years.

According to the spokesman, Christabel was sold for =N=450,000:00 while Amada was sold for =N=300,000:00.

“Extending investigation to Anambra State, one Rita Eze was arrested and she admitted buying the children from Joy Odey and reselling them to different persons as follows; Amada was sold to one Uju favour while Christabel was sold to one Ogechi Ejike. Uju Favour was arrested and she confessed that she sold Amada to a woman at Ogwashi-uku in Delta State. On enquiry it was revealed that the woman at Ogwashi-Uku is no longer alive and this made it impossible to trace Amada.”

He added that, the commissioner of police Edo State Command, Danmallam Mohamed upon receiving a brief of the case directed the head of Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber crime unit, SP Richard Balogun to go after the rest suspects.

Subsequently, Ogechi Ejike was arrested on 01/05/2019 at Afam community, Rivers State.

She made statement and confessed selling Christabel to one Comfort Dike John who runs Orphanage home at Okigwe in Imo State at the amount of =N=500,000:00. The operatives moved to Okigwe, Imo State where the said Comfort Dike John was arrested, She also made statement and confessed that some Enugu State based business women, Glory Onuoha age 38 years Okeke Chinyere age 39 years, Akubor Evangelina age 38 years, and Ifeoma Adindu age 40 years have conspired and assisted her in selling Christabel to one Anioke Augustina age 48 years old for =N=850,000:00.