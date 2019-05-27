Ebonyi FA Election: Ministry Sets Up Committee To Probe Contestants

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, has set-up a 5-man committee to probe the emergence of Sen. Obinna Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central, and other contestants for the state Football Association (FA) elections.

Tidesports source reports that the June 1 election, has been shrouded in controversy over the alleged monopolisation of the process by Ogba, who is the incumbent chairman and the Senate Committee Chairman on Sports.

Ogba according to sports ministry sources, has occupied the seat for more than 10 years.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Charlse Akpuenika, who inaugurated the committee, expressed dismay that he and other state’s sports stakeholders were not aware of the processes which led to the emergence of delegates and other activities concerning the election.

”The committee will be headed by the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Mr Jonathan Okoronkwo and is empowered to invite Ogba and other contestants to the next meeting of sports stakeholders in the state.

”The committee should review and brief the stakeholders, the processes used in electing delegates who will vote in the elections as none of the stakeholders is aware of the process.

”You must conclude this assignment within 48 hours and reconvene a meeting of the stakeholders where all the contestants and delegates should be present.

”None of the contestants is above the state ministry and anyone who wants to prove so will be told that no one is above the ministry,” he said.

He said that the ministry will seek a postponement of the election from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) if all contending issues were not settled, adding that the state FA is not a one-man affair.