Develop Plan To Improve Performance, NERC Tells Power Firms

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has highlighted the need for electricity distribution companies to develop plans to improve their performance.

NERC has released guidelines for the preparation of performance improvement plans by Discos.

“In pursuit of the Power Sector Recovery Programme, the commission is implementing a more robust tariff review process aiming at improving the performance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.” it said in the document.

The regulator said the process would involve a review of the application of the capital expenditure allowances in the Multi-Year Tariff Order model for compliance with performance improvement plans to be prepared by the Discos and approved by the commission.

It said the implementation of the plan would be strictly monitored.

The commission said the tariff review would prioritise expenditure by the Discos and reflect changes in the operational environment that had occurred since the last review.

“It is noteworthy that one of the overarching objectives of the PSRP is the elimination of tariff shortfalls and the enforcement of market obligations,” NERC added.

According to commission, the PIP developed by Discos shall cover the 2020-2024 tariff period but subject to the contractual provisions of the performance agreements executed between the core investors and the Bureau of Public Enterprises in respect of the allowances for capital and operating expenditure in the remaining term of the agreement.

It said: “Upon approval by the commission, the PIP shall form the basis of prioritising and monitoring the capital investment initiatives of the Discos with revenue adjustment for non-implemented projects.

“The approved PIPs will also be the basis for the defining performance standards/key performance indicators for the next five-year tariff period by the commission with emphasis on improvement in energy throughput and delivery by Discos, reduction in aggregate technical/commercial losses and overall improvement in service delivery to customers.”

According to NERC, revenue requirement should cover the investment and operating costs of efficiently providing electricity services to consumers.

It said, “Discos operating in the Nigerian electricity market are to produce PIPs, which will form the basis for revenue requirement projections and also serve as the companies’ service charter with the consumers to which they will be held accountable by the commission. The PIPs should therefore be realistic and well thought out.

“The preparation of the PIP is an opportunity for Discos to set out what they intend to deliver to consumers over the five-year tariff period as well as the associated costs, in line with the MYTO methodology. In addition to its regulatory interface with the commission, the PIP should be a public-facing document for the Discos, which their stakeholders will refer to throughout the five-year tariff period.”

The regulator added, “Beyond being a submission to the commission, Discos are hereby encouraged to develop PIPs that reflect the priorities of the companies and their stakeholders. The quality of the plan, the robustness of the underlining data and how well it is justified will influence the degree of regulatory scrutiny the commission will apply during the review.

“Hence, if a Disco produces a PIP of a high quality following the guidelines, it will reduce the time and resources spent on iterative process of review and improvement and thus significantly reduce cost for both the company and the commission.”