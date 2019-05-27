Deeper Life Donates Transformers To Rivers Community

In a bid to boost power supply and make life more comfortable for its host community, a religious body, Deeper Christian Life Ministry has handed over two giant transformers to the people of Rumuokparali in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Church said the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the community through the ‘Deeper Life High School’ (DLHS) sited in Rumuokparali.

The School Administrator, Mrs Rahila Udoaka in her speech preceding a brief but colourful commissioning at State Primary School, Rumuokparali expressed happiness that the project is in fulfilment of a promise made to the community in 2014; and described the area as peaceful.

She further said: “We are grateful to God for fulfilling this promise. Today, we are commissioning two transformers donated to this peace loving community by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry through the Deeper Life High School, Port Harcourt campus.

“This would not have been possible without the strong support of our father in the Lord and Proprietor of DLHS, Pastor William Kumuyi, a preacher of Holiness. He (Kumuyi) is not only concerned about the children but also for the people in whose community we reside”, Mrs. Udoaka stated.

She thanked the elders of the community for their cooperation, patience and support, saying their disposition leave the religious body in no doubt that the projects are in safe hands saying; “with the electricity company at their best, we believe that these gifts will be maximally used for the benefit of the community.”

In his remark, the Principal, DLHS, Senior Secondary, Dr. Udo Okpanko disclosed that the school was built in the community five years ago, noting: “there is no gainsaying regarding the peace, love and warm support enjoyed so far from the community heads and its dwellers.”

Okpanko said the school also awards scholarship to some indigenes of the area yearly with the maiden award offered during the 2017/2018 academic session pointing out that the idea would leave a lasting impression on the community and boost the image of the school now and in the future.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the chiefs and elders of Rumuokparali, the Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), MC-Goddy Kamalu, expressed happiness that the cordial relationship between the community and the Deeper Life High School has resulted in a ‘life impacting project’ courtesy of the latter.

While promising that the community would continue to keep the peace, Kamalu urged other investors within the area to emulate the school, saying such gesture would foster development, improve the well-being of the host community as well as help create a thriving business environment.

Also, the Rivers State Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Chike Onwuosanya said the focus of the church in Corporate Social Responsibility is, that wherever the church is there can be no crisis, calling on the people to sustain the peace.

Dennis Naku