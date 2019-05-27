CSOs Laud Emefiele’s Reappointment …Say It’ll Stabilise Naira, Economy

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative last Saturday applauded the reappointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele for a second tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, describing it as a “timely economic masterstroke” of the present government.

The group alongside 17 other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) stated this last Saturday in Abuja, through its National Coordinator Solomon Adodo, after assessing youth empowerment programmes under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

A statement issued after their meeting stated that most of the economic programmes instituted by Emefiele, among which is the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) was one of the major reasons for his reappointment.

Adodo, however, frowned at the attitude of some detractors masquerading as whistleblowers whom he said failed to thwart the reappointment of the CBN governor.

“The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative welcomed with deep appreciation the reappointment of Mr. Godwin Emefiele for a second tenure as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This well-deserved reappointment is indeed a timely masterstroke to ensure the stability and gradual improvement of the Naira against other world currencies while strengthening the base for rapid economic growth and national development which will birth more jobs for the youth.

“We are however utterly saddened and dismayed at the fact that some detractors masquerading as whistleblowers have filled the media space with spurious allegations against the person of Godwin Emefiele.

“These fiendish elements by their actions have exposed themselves as enemies of the economic recovery and progress recorded by the Buhari-led administration in the last four years.

“We wish to use this medium to warn these detractors to desist from their actions which are antithetical to the economic prosperity of our nation.

“As a group that has benefited from the sound monetary and economic policies marshalled out under the watch of Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor, we shall not fold our arms and watch while pseudo-patriots labour to reverse the gains recorded thus far,” the statement quoted Adodo as saying.