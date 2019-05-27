Court Orders NAPTIP To Seal Two Brothels In Calabar

The Federal High Court in Cross River has ordered the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to seal two brothels in Calabar.

The brothels were allegedly used for prostitution and child trafficking in Calabar.

The court order, made available to newsmen by officials from NAPTIP at the weekend in Calabar, said the brothels were Onwuka Hotel and Suites and De Papes Corner Hotel, both in Calabar.

In suit numbers FHC/CA/MISC/62/2019 and FHC/CA/MISC/63/2019, between the complainant, Federal Republic of Nigeria and defendants Okon John-Nsi, Onwuka Hotel and Edem John-Nsi, De Papes Corner Hotel, the court ordered an interim seal of the brothels.

The Tide source had reported that on May 9 2019, operatives of the Department of State Service in Calabar arrested 59 commercial sex workers in the two brothels which were also allegedly to have been used for child trafficking.

The sex workers, who were mostly underaged, and the owners of the brothels that were also arrested, where later handed over to NAPTIP by the DSS for prosecution.

The case was filed by the complainant on May 17 and sworn to by Mr Oba Jacob, an official from NAPTIP.