Communities Seek Policies To Sustain Environment

Host communities of Ni

geria Producing Oil and Gas (Hostcom), Rivers State, has caalled for policies that would ensure environmental sustainability in the Oil and gas producing communities.

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the body, Elder Herbert C. Awortu, said this at the inaugurationof the Okrika Local Government Area chapter of the body.

Awortu said that, Hostcom as an all embracing body is focused on protecting the environment of oil and gas producing communities, as well as foster interest and well being of the people.

According to him, the group will ensure the promotion of peace and development in oil and gas producing communities, ensure peaceful working environment as well as promote a platform through advocacy in which people from oil and gas producing communities may interact and play possible roles in all matters affecting their social and economic wellbeing.

Awortu also said that the group would partner with government oil companies and other agencies to provide capacity enhancement via infrastructural and human development as well as job creation and to evolve and put in place effective strategy for the eradication of poverty through various empowerment programmes.

Also speaking, National Chairman of Hostcom. Dr. Benjamin style Tamaranebi said that these inaugurated will pilot the affairs of the body in the area.

Among those inaugurated were Sir Amb Fienemika Chairman, Peace A. Oputibeya, Vice Chairman, Iyaneomi Solomon Ogan, Secretary amongst others.