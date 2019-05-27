APC, PDP Govs Conspired To Seize Rivers -Wike …Inaugurates Audit Panel On LG Accounts

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday alleged that the All Progressives Congress and some governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined forces to take over the state.

However, the governor said his re-election was as a result of God’s miraculous intervention in the face of internal and external conspiracy to truncate the will of Rivers people on March 9.

He made the remarks at a thanksgiving service held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt to mark his electoral victory, noting that God rescued Rivers and its people from internal and external conspiracy.

Among others, the thanksgiving service was attended by former Rivers State Governor, Chief Peter Odili; the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and the Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

At the service, the governor alleged that some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked with the opposition to ensure that the PDP was cheated out of her victory in Rivers State.

He noted that the fight “was not just with the opposition. It was also within our party. When we lost the election in Ekiti State, one of our leaders in the South-West said that Fayose is finished and the next person is Wike.

“Some governors within the party joined forces with the opposition against the State. But then, the will of God prevailed. I was not bothered by what the opposition did, but what some of our party members did was worrisome.

“Some persons working with us in the state betrayed us. They felt there was no way that we would make it. They became agents of the opposition. But God’s intervention rescued Rivers and its people.”

Wike commended the clergy and Rivers women for standing by him and the PDP all through the electioneering, noting that their support ensured that the PDP emerged victorious.

The governor noted that the women of the state “indeed showed so much concern. Some of them were ready to die because of our election. I do not know how to thank them.

“For the first time, I saw women like Aba Women Riot, coming out to say no and we will not agree. Let me assure you that I will not disappoint the Christian community in Rivers State,” he said.

Wike assured the people of Rivers that he would work like a first term governor, delivering on his pledges and that his performance will not be affected by the second term syndrome.

He reiterated that he would remain committed to the olive branch that he extended to the opposition in the State. He said that it was done to promote peace and not out of fear of political fight.

He said that the state government would not abandon the families of courageous Rivers people who died in defence of democracy, praising the PDP Governorship Election Collation Agent, Dr Ferry Gberegbe who was allegedly murdered by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for defending democracy.

Wike singled out his wife for praise on the positive roles she has played in sustaining his family.

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili said without God’s intervention, the people of Rivers would not be on ground for this thanksgiving.

He called on Rivers elders “to unite and work for the restoration of peace in the state. Power comes from God. Hence, all leaders should support Wike to move the state forward.

“Power comes from God. Therefore, we must all stand behind our leader and governor. Enough is enough. It is time to work for the growth of Rivers State,” the former governor said.

Also at the service, Secondus said the states of the Niger Delta were under siege by the authorities during the elections.

He said that it was God that delivered Rivers State, noting that God confounded the army commanders and secular authorities to ensure the victory of Wike.

“It was written in Abuja. They issued several press statements. Security agencies and generals stood, but who can beat the Army of the Lord. They planned to take Rivers State by Force.

“In their plans, they excluded God from their plans. It was the power of God that delivered Governor Wike. When the Army Commanders took over, God intervened,” Secondus said.

He, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to involve the 36 Governors and other relevant stakeholders in any strategy aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.

The PDP chairman explained that the security problems are overwhelming the federal government because it’s detached from the people through its isolationist system of governance.

He lamented that the federal government has lost focus and idea of how to handle the security challenges, saying Buhari “cannot isolate the people he governs and expects necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

“That is why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges. They were in Abuja playing God sending military saying it will never happen. But they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God.”

He commended the people of Rivers state for standing up in defence of democracy pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other stress they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.

Ohuabunwa, currently representing Abia North Senatorial District, urged all PDP senators to work with Wike at all times. He said that they will continue to give him unflinching support to deliver on his mandate.

In a sermon, Ibiyeomie said an attitude of thanksgiving provides a platform for development, saying God deserved gratitude for the blessings He bestows on the State.

The cleric, therefore, prayed for peace to be restored in Rivers State through the direct control of God.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the setting up of a “committee to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 23 local government councils from May, 2018 to May, 2019.”

The seven-man committee has the state Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo as chairman; with Dr Zaccheus Adango, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, Mrs Bunmi Akaakar, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, and Mrs Inime Aguma as members while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim would serve as secretary.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that the committee would be inaugurated by the governor on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 by 11am at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The statement further directed the affected members of the committee to be seated at the chambers by 10:30am.

The Tide learnt that the setting up of the committee has triggered panic and anxiety among top officers of the 23 local government councils, particularly the elected and appointed officers.