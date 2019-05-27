30,000 Cameroun Refugees Living In C’River – Ayade

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has disclosed that more than 30,000 Cameroun refugees are currently living in the state.

Ayade stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 47th Anniversary celebration of National Unity of the Republic of Cameroun organised by the Cameroonian Consulate at the Venetian Arena, Murtala Muhammed Highway, Calabar.

He maintained that the refugees were enjoying amazing hospitality from their hosts as attested to by the Country Director, UN Committee on Refugees in the spirit of seamless Africanism.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, said Africa, in spite of its diversity, shared a common humanity and brotherhood.

While hailing the Republic of Cameroun for her commitment in the fight against terrorism, he expressed delight in the choice of the 2019 anniversary’s theme, ‘Unity in Diversity’, adding that it has brought Africans to terms with recalibrating Africa to its pride of place in the comity of continents.

He said his administration had been on the forefront of re-telling the African story through its internationally acclaimed Calabar Carnival International Festival, adding that Africans must begin to see themselves as equal to other races and equip themselves to compete internationally in every human endeavour.

He congratulated Cameroun President, Paul Biya on his victory at the polls and wished the Republic of Cameroon many fruitful years of peaceful existence.

In his speech, the Cameroun Consul to Nigeria, Mr Onana Patrice, thanked Cross River State for its hospitability, especially during the recent refugee crisis in Cameroun.

Friday Nwagbara