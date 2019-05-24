Zlatan Drops New Single, Okot Eboh …Dedicates Song To EFCC

Despite his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigerian artiste, Zlatan ibile, has released a music video to address those who snitched on him when he was in the EFCC custody. It was stated that his video came in four days after his release was secured.

Recalled that the EFCC recently arrested and paraded Zlatan Ibile together with Naira Marley and three others over their alleged involvement in internet fraud. They were arrested on Friday May 10 which happens to be the birth days of Naira Marley.

Having spent four days in the EFCC custody, the anti-craft agency freed Zlatan Ibile and three others on administrative bail but still went ahead to detain Naira Marley as the agency claims that Naira Marley had some incrimination items on his seized laptop and phone.

However, four days after he was freed, the artiste released a music video tilted ‘4 Days in Okot Eboh’ to express his disapointment about those he believed snitched on him while he was in the EFCC net.

Zlatan made the song public on his instagram page on Sunday, May 19 and advised snitchers not to be quick to judge because nobody is holy. Zlatan titled the song, Okot Eboh which is the name of the street in Ikoyi where the EFCC office is located in Lagos and where he was detained.

The song opened with a Yoruba proverb that loosely translates as ‘pretend you were dead, see who will shed tears over year death pretend to be broke and see who. ‘ll ignore you, other lines in the song which was `largely song in Yoruba language to address his purported snitches thus translates.

“My people know me, forget the fact that they tried to give me a bad name, so you too can talk (about me) like this and you can call yourself my friend, we eat and drink together just four days and you can’t hide your hatred for me, you guys didn’t expect me to return, nobody is holy and don’t be quick to judge”.