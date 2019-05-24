Wike To GOC: PDP Defeated You, Your Party …Says Nobody Planned To Bribe GOC …Dissolves Rivers State Executive Council

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham and his political party during the 2019 General Election, saying that the bribery allegation by the embattled GOC was false and a mere face-saving measure.

Wike also announced the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council.

He spoke, last Wednesday, during the valedictory session of the Rivers State Executive Council.

Wike said that the embattled GOC recently appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Army, but never made any such allegation, because nothing like that took place.

He reiterated that the GOC runs an oil bunkering scheme, which cannot be swept away by flimsy allegations.

The governor said: “I thank you for the political support you gave me when there was no hope. At a time when the GOC came to kill Rivers people, but you stood firm to say, you will not agree. Yes, he may have killed our people, but we will continue to protect our votes.

“They say they will remove me through the tribunal, but we defeated them during the elections. If it is to conduct elections, they will never win.

“Someone who says he never met me before and has never been to Government House would say I am fighting him because I tried to bribe him with billions of naira. The GOC has been fully involved in oil bunkering. He should explain his involvement instead of the false allegation.

“The House of Representatives Committee on Army was here, he could not say he was bribed. He is saying this because he is involved in oil bunkering. They know it is correct. Election that we defeated you and your party, why would I have to pay bribe? We defeated you in that election. The man you have not met, how could he have offered to bribe you?”

Wike said he would continue to promote Rivers first at all times, adding that the interest of Rivers State was ahead of all other considerations.

The governor also berated the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside for negative comments against the government and people of Rivers State, when he was part of the atmosphere of insecurity being fuelled by cultism.

He thanked members of the former Rivers State Executive Council for their contributions to the development of the state.

Wike said: “It has been a rewarding experience, and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity.

“All the achievements we recorded were made possible because you worked”.

The governor said that some of the members of the dissolved Executive Council would make it back to the new Executive Council.

Also speaking, Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo commended the Rivers State governor for providing purposeful leadership that has helped to transform the state.

She assured Wike of her unflinching support, noting that she would always work for the success of his administration.

In their remarks, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Zaccheus Adango, Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, and former Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, praised the Rivers State governor for working passionately for the development of Rivers State.

Chris Oluoh & Dennis Naku