VGMA 2019: Burna Boy Emerges Africa Artiste Of The Year …As Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Fight On Stage

Winner from the just concluded Voda Fone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2019 have been announced. The event which took place on Saturday, May 18 at the new dome of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) attracted big names in the African music industry as well as celebrities within and outside the African continent.

One of Nigeria’s best music export, Burna Boy bagged Best Africa Artiste Award at the event, as he is taking definite and necessary steps to take over the music industry in the international market which is clearly reflected in the numerous hit songs he continues to dish out.

Bellow is the list of winners.

Highlife Song of The Year-Shatta Wale-‘My Level.’

Gospel Song of The Year-Diana Hamilton –‘Mo Ne Yo’

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year-Shatta Wale- ‘Gringo.’

Afro Pop Song of The Y ear-Guilty Beatle ‘Akwaba’ Ft Mr. Eazzi Pappy Kojo and King Promise

Hip Hop Song of The Year-Kwesi Arthur-Anthene’

Gospel Artiste of The Year-Diana Hamilton.

Highlife Artiste of the year-Kwami Eugene.

Song writer of The Year-King Promise ‘CCTV’

Record of the year-Akwaboah-Hye Me Bo.’

Best Video of the Year-‘come and see my moda’ ft Yemi Alade (Dir, Bills Eleneza).

Male Vocalist of The Year-Kidi.

Female Vocalist of The Y`ear-Efya.

Group of the year-Bethel Renewal Choir.

Rapper of The Year-Medikal.

Best collaboration of the year-stonebwoy ‘kpoo Keke’ ft Medikal Kwesi Arthurs, Darko vides and Kelvin Boy.

African Artiste of Year-Burna Boy.

New artiste of the year-Wendy Shay.

Album of The Year-Kwami Eugene-‘Rock Star.’

Best African Collaboration-Gructy Bens ft Mr Easi Patapaa and Pappy Kojo, Akwaaba.

Instrumentalist of the year-Mizter Okyeke.

Unsung Artiste of The Year-Kula.

Live Time Achievement Award-Dr Mary Ghansah J.A Adofo, Prof Kofi Adratam.

Producer of The Year-Kwami Eugene.

Sound Engineer of the year-Francis Osei-‘Hye me Bo.’

Artiste of The Decade-Sarkodi.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dance hall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy caused commotion at the event as the stars had started a fight on stage during the event. While giving his speech after receiving his award, Stonebwoy had called on fellow reggae dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known by his stage name Shatta Wale and bragged about beating him for the fifth time.

This did not sit well with Shatta Wale who got off his seats with his entourage and made his way to the podium to meet Stonebwoy.

Sarkodi won artiste of the decade beating fellow nominee, Stonebwoy. Won dancehall reggae artiste of the year for the fifth consecutive time ahead of his musical rival Shatta Wale.