Two Die As Police, MASSOB Engage In Bloody Clash

Two members of the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike led Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), reportedly lost their lives at her 19th-anniversary celebration in Onitsha.

The event which reportedly turned bloody following a clash with the Police, led to the arrest of over 10 members of the movement while about 15 sustained varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Ogbaru Regional Administrator of BIM-MASSOB, Mr Amadi Ifeanyi (aka Ochiagha), wondered why police would open fire on a non-violent organisation.

He said, “We were hoisting our flag at about 2am Thursday morning, at Upper Iweka axis in preparation for the anniversary when the police stormed the place in three Hilux vans and allegedly opened fire on us at a close range, which resulted in the killing of the two members instantly.

“They arrested 10 of us and over 15 got bullet wounds, even when they knew that we are a non-violent organisation struggling for a Biafran state”

Amadi who spoke through his Director of Finance, in Ogbaru, Ezeaka Martins, identified those killed as Innocent Okoye and Uche Ezinwanne, demanding for the release of their corpses.