Tribunal Dismisses Suit Seeking To Stop Buhari’s Inauguration

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Mr Ambrose Aworu, seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration.

The lead judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyechi, dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were the respondents.

The HDP in its application said it will be unfair and unjust to inaugurate President Buhari for a second term on the ground that the validity of the election that produced him has been challenged at the tribunal.

The party also prayed for an order stopping the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad from inaugurating or administering the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance on him (Buhari) until all court actions against him are determined.

The two petitioners said they were challenging the validity of President Buhari’s election on the ground of non-compliance with the electoral laws and have dully served the President, INEC and the APC despite notice of hearing of their petition against his election.