Stakeholders Applaud Ex-FAAN Boss’ Achievements

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have applauded achievements of the immediate past Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma, following his replacement by a new Managing Director on Monday.

They have described his achievements as great feats, due to numerous unusual advantages brought to the Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Describing Dunoma and his achievements, Mr Fineman Jerry of the FAAN’s security department, told The Tide that Dunoma was a great achiever who stood out among equals.

“How do we describe him? A giant clothed in humility who rose through the ranks to build an enviable carrier that span through 35 years in the aviation industry.

“ He has mostly chosen to work in the background and never wanted his trumpet blown. A man who under his direct supervision, two major Nigerian airports; the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) received certification, “he said.

On her part, Theressa Nwoye of the commercial department, said that the former managing director was a man whose tenure saw the FAAN’s training school being designated ACI training center and received certification as ICAO Aviation security training centre.

“ Dunoma has been at the heart of airport projects. He knows the airports inside out, he superintended over the remodelling of 22 airports.

“He presided over Airport Council International (ACI) in the whole of the African continent. Infact, under his watch, Nigeria hosted ACI world conference in April 2018.

“ His election as President of ACI has yielded tremendous benefits to this country, his position had been utilised tremendously to upgrade the airports, especially in areas of safety and security “, She said.

Meanwhile, a retired aviation personnel, now an independent ticketer, Mr Mike Chigbo,s on his part said that Dunoma was a certified member of the Council of Regulation of Engineering (COREN),and a fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

He said that Dunoma had received numerous awards,some of which include Distinguished Service Award for Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service, and merit award from the Nigerian Society of Engineers, as well as award from the aviation and allied Business Leadership, in recognition of his outstanding service to nation building.

Dunoma was appointed FAAN’s MD on March 22, 2014 and was replaced on Monday May 20,2019 by the former director, airport operations, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu.