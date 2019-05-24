RSU Partners Army On Military Hardware Production

The authorities of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oruworukwo, Port Harcourt, have expressed readiness to partner with the Nigerian Army in sourcing materials locally for the production of military hardware.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing Didia stated this while playing host to a team of researchers from the Nigerian Army headquarters, Abuja, in his office last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Didia told the delegation that the university had a broad and rich research base, adding that the visit would cement a robust relationship between the Nigerian Army and the university.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Head, Transformation and Innovation, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja, Maj-Gen Felix Agugo, disclosed that the university had been chosen by the Nigerian Army as a research centre for sourcing of local materials for the production of the nation’s military hardware.

Agugo expressed satisfaction with the growth of the university as the foremost science and technology institution in the country.

He described the VC as vibrant, whose administrative prowess has helped to reposition the state-owned university as one of the best universities in the country.