Rice Imported Into Nigeria, Poisonous -Customs Boss

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali has described rice imported into Nigeria as poisonous, advising Nigerians to stop consuming it.

“A chemical must have been added to sustain its freshness and that chemical is harmful.

The Comptroller General also said that the rice has been re-bagged with a new date given as the production and expiry date and that is what we consume here which causes diseases.

The Comptroller-General in a statement made available to The Tide said, “ I appeal to Nigerians to please patronise our own rice; it is available, more nutritious and if you do that you will assist Customs by making sure these people are put out of business,” Ali said

The CG stated this in Abuja during a conference organised by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Hameed Ali said the federal government had not issued license for importation of rice and that any rice seen on the streets that was not produced in Nigeria was smuggled.