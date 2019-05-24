Reps Under My Leadership Gave Buhari Maximum Support –Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said on Wednesday that the House, under his leadership, cooperated fully with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led executive arm of government.

Dogara specifically said that the eight House of Representatives always gave speedy consideration and passage to legislation and other requests forwarded by the President.

The executive bills, he added, were aimed at fast-tracking implementation of the Buhari administration’s policies and plans.

Dogara, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Turakh Hassan, stated this in Abuja when he received the Euro Knowledge Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership.

He noted that there were times the House passed executive bills within two days or one week.

He added that the eighth House of Representatives remained the most performing in Nigeria’s political history from independence in 1960 to date.

Dogara said, “We have done exceptionally well. It is on record that this has been the most productive National Assembly ever, as well as unparalleled House in the history of the House of Representatives.

“We hope that those who are coming after us, those who will take over from us will do better and be able to rededicate themselves and to achieve the ideals they set out for themselves.

“When we started out, it was our desire and thank God we can say today that we have cleaned up virtually all laws we inherited from even 1800.

“Before we embarked on this massive exercise, some of our Law books were still containing Pounds Sterling, in some laws, some addresses in the United Kingdom were even mentioned.

“To the credit of the eighth assembly, all those things are no longer reflected in the body of our laws.

“Anyone who thinks we have not supported the Federal Government enough in the bid to create a conducive business environment to attract better investment into Nigeria should check what we have done in the area of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“There were times when we ensured that within days or weeks, we passed these bills that were required to jumpstart this process to bring Nigeria out of recession and prosper.

“This made Nigeria jump about 24 places in the Global Index of the world ranking of nations in the Ease of Doing Business,” he added.