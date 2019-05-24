PH Pleasure Park Waxes Stronger

The Pleasure Park in Port Harcourt is no doubt the oil and gas rich city’s most preferred tourist destination and fun seeker’s delight in more ways than one.

The recreation centre which is less than three years in the city of Port Harcourt avails fun seekers, both young and old with their kids the opportunity to visit whenever they chose to.

Pleasure Park enjoys huge patronage mostly during festive periods though the facility is open to all even at weekdays. The turnout shows that Port Harcourt residents sure know how to enjoy themselves.

Our reporter who visited the place on Wedensday said the park situated at a serene and specious environment with tarred network of roads is indeed a sight to behold.

Also, the place is well laid out with flowers, kiddies sections, restaurant, water fountain and, of course, security to ensure the safety of fun seekers.

An official who pleaded anonymity said, “the place is basically for relaxation and fun. It is the best place to ease off one’s stress.”

She disclosed that there is a standby disc jockey who is usually available to spice up the place with lovely tunes to the admiration and pleasure of fun seekers.

Agnes Onwuegbu