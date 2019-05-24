NDE Empowers 450 Unemployed Youths In Bayelsa

The National Directorate of Empowerment (NDE) last Wednesday, said it had empowered over 450 unemployed youths in Bayelsa State between January and April as part of efforts to curb unemployment.

Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Directorate, Mr Aham Osuchukwu, told newsmen in Yenagoa that the beneficiaries cut across the eight local government areas of the state.

Giving the breakdown, Osuchukwu said that about 300 women in the state were empowered with 10,000 naira each under the programme called, Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme.

“Under the NDE Agricultural Value Chain, 60 persons were empowered and were given financial support of N40,000 each.

“In food processing and packaging, 48 persons benefited with a support of N20, 000 each; we have 36 persons in agricultural enhancement scheme where each person was given N50,000.

“While in Basic Business Training, 15 persons were given N85, 000 each,” the Coordinator explained.

He, however, reiterated the Directorate’s commitment to the fight against unemployment not only in Bayelsa but Nigeria at large.

“The directorate, under the leadership of the present Director-General, Dr Ladan Argungu has mapped out various developmental programmes at ensuring that unemployment across states of the federation were reduced drastically.

“We call on the unemployed persons to key into the programme and support Federal Government efforts towards job creations,” Osuchukwu stated.