NCAA Workers Down Tools In PH

Workers of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, under the aeiges of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) (NCAA branch) have embarked on a warning strike to press home their demand.

Speaking to newsmen during a protest at the NCAA office at the airport on Wednesday, the chairman of the Union, Comrade Emmanuel Ajuru, said the union was embarking on the strike to compel the NCAA management to address issues of workers’ condition of service and organogramme.

Comrade Ajuru said that the NCAA management has refused to implement the conditions of service which include welfare and organogramme for workers since 2016,which other agencies in aviation sector are enjoying already.

According to him, the three-days warning strike which started Wednesday will end today, after which the situation will be reviewed for further action, adding that the protest and the warning strike were taking place simultaneously across the country in all NCAA’s office.

“All that we are demanding is that the management address issues of workers condition of service and the organogramme which had been on the table since 2016. The issue of workers and management is like father and son, so we exist for each other”, he said.

Also speaking during the protest rally in solidarity with the union, the secretary of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Felix Ohwoefe, said that the NLC was fully in support of the protest.

Ohwoefe said that they were interested in the welfare of workers, pointing that they were determined to ensure that workers in NCAA also enjoy what their counterpart in other agencies in the aviation industry like the FAAN workers enjoyed.