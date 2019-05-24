President of One Love Foundation, Mr. Patrick Eholor, has given the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, seven-day ultimatum to disclose the names of contractors handling various projects in the state.
Besides, he wants the governor to state the cost of the projects and whether the contracts were advertised and the newspapers where they were advertised.
Recall that some indigenous contractors of Edo State origin, had last Wednesday in apparent reaction to allegations that the governor was awarding contracts to foreigners, addressed a press conference where they said most of the State Expenditure for Employment and Result (SEEFOR) projects were being executed by them.
Names of Edo Contractors: Obaseki Gets Seven-Day Ultimatum
