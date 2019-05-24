Mother Buries Day-Old Baby …Found Alive Two Days After

A day-old baby which was buried alive by her mother in Birnin-Kebbi, was found alive two days after and rescued by the Hisbah Committee, Kebbi State.

Our correspondent gathered the mother of the baby, (name withheld) and her friend, had lodged in a hotel along bye pass road, Birnin-Kebbi, for two days from where they sneaked out to bury the baby in the night at the back of the hotel.

While confirming the incident yesterday to newsmen, the Director Sharia Religious Affairs Department, Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Lamne Augie, said it was the persistent cries of the baby that attracted passersby who pulled the baby girl out from the shallow grave.

“The baby girl was buried alive by her mother who lodged in the hotel with her friend for two days. After they had buried the baby, two days after, they went to the scene to verify if the baby had died. But to their surprise, when they open the grave, the baby’s cries rang out, so they ran away.

“But when the baby continued crying, passerby raced to the scene where they discovered the baby buried in the ground. They removed her from the ground, alert us, and we came to the scene to rescue the baby.

“On further enquiry, residents of the area told us that they saw two girls around the scene and they said they came from the hotel. So, we went to the hotel where we apprehended the two suspects.”

The director along with the state vice-chairman, Alhaji Mamuda Geza, and state secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, attributed the incident to unwanted pregnancy, stressing that parents and religious leaders need to do a lot against societal vices.