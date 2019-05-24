Lagos CP Parades 159 Suspects, Launches Operation Puff Adder

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Muazu Zubairu, yesterday paraded 159 suspected criminals as he launched Operation Puff Adder, aimed at fighting crimes in the state.

Zubairu, while parading the suspects at the state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said various arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who were picked up at different locations in the state.

The CP added that the paraded suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

On the launch of the operation, the commissioner said cultism, and traffic robbery were becoming a great concern to the command and they were what the operation sought to counter.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of policing in Lagos and we are here to witness a renewed vigour and determination of the command to tackle the security challenges confronting our dear state.

“Of great concern are cases of cultism, traffic robbery, youth gangsterism and murder.

“We are today launching a special operation introduced by the Acting Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu Adubakar, code-named “Operation Puff Adder.”

“This operation is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order,” he said.

Zubairu said that the officers and men for the operations were drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Tactical Units and Criminal Intelligence Bureau (CIB).

He listed other sections drafted into the operation as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Rapid Response Squad (RSS), Task-force as well as conventional policemen.

“The men are charged to ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminality and deal decisively with criminal elements in Lagos state,” he said.