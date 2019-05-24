Kogi Confirms Four Cases Of Lassa Fever

The Kogi State Government has confirmed four cases of Lassa fever in the 2019 outbreak of the disease in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this at a joint news conference yesterday in Lokoja on “Flood, Lassa and other Epidemic Prone Diseases.”

Our correspondent reports that the briefing was organised by the World Health Organisation in collaboration with the state ministry of health and other related ministries on public health.

Represented by Dr Ahmed Attah, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Audu said that 10 suspected cases of Lassa fever were reported out of which four were positive.

He confirmed that two deaths were recorded among the four positive cases, while the other two were successfully treated.

He added that three of the four confirmed cases were from Ibaji Local Government Area while one case was recorded in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner, therefore, advised residents to adopt all the necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases in the state.