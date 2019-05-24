Keke Drivers Task Govt On Empowerment

The cmmercial tricyle drivers in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, of Rivers State, popularly known as “keke”, have appealed to both State and Local Governments to provide keke for their members at a subsidised rate, as a means of empowerment.

A cross section of keke drivers who spoke to our correspondent in the area recently expressed their worries over the alarming cost of keke price in the State.

A keke driver Mr Azubike Weka, who operate along Happy Bite/SARS road, Rupokwu lamented that most of the riders work for a principal who lend the keke on higher purchase agreement.

of brand new keke placed at N700,00 would be given out at N1,200,00, thereby turning the rider to slave labour, who would toil assiduously to meet up the daily or weekly instalmental payment.

Weka appealed to the State and Local Governments to empower youth with tricycles, at a subsidized rate to enable them make ends meet and become self – reliant.

Another rider, Ifeanyi Ugwuanya, said apart from working for person under harsh condition, another pressing issue that government also needs to address is the illegal collection of levy by the community boys.

Ugwuanya who operates along Rumuapirikom/Rumuolumeni route lamented the pressure mounted on keke drivers to pay levies imposed by the community representatives at the loading point.

He called on the Obalga boss to act fast to ensure that the illegal levies were put on check

A keke driver along Agip road, Mr Ogene Iroje, advocated for a mini keke park where all keke would park and operate, saying that this would check irregularities and multiple taxations from the council, as well as get the true number and identity of keke operating within the area.

He decried the harassment and extortion by the police personnel, adding that they operate amongst many odds posing as threat to their daily business operations.