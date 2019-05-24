Kano State Tourism Board Shuts Two Recreation Centres

The Managing Director, Kano State Tourism Board, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed-Gwarzo, says the board has shut down two recreation centres within the last three months in the state.

Mohammed-Gwarzo made this disclosure yesterday in Kano shortly after the closure of the second recreation centre at Tukur Road, Nasarawa GRA.

According to him, the first centre closed down by the board is located at Abeokuta Road in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of the state.

He added that the closure of the second centre, Piccolo Lounge, was by the committee set up by the office of the Secretary to the State Government to investigate and take necessary action in line with the tourism law of the state.

The MD explained that following a series of investigation by the board, it was found out that the centre was not registered and was also located in a residential area instead of a commercial area.

“During our investigations on the centre following complaints by the residents of the area, I disguised as one of them to patronise the place”.

“I was there until 1 a.m.; what I saw was unfortunate because I saw many teenage girls with their boyfriends patronising the place and taking ‘Shisha’.

“So many teenage boys and girls were seen swimming almost naked, therefore, the centre had to be closed down pending the correction of all the anomalies,” he said.