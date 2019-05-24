I Can Collaborate With Tiwa Savage – Yemi Alade

In a recent interview with the media, Yemi Alade talked about collaboration with Tiwa Savage and how much female Nigerian artistes have been impressive. This is true as Yemi Alade has gained success with her music career-this past few years.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage is a brand ambassador to Star Rader and has joined the biggest music group in the world, Universal Music Group (UMG). She says: If it is the will of God (collaborate with Tiwa Savage) we female artistes are all doing great things and putting music out there.

Being the biggest female artiste or not I am very happy where I am and I’m happy for other females in the industry.

There had been an alleged beef between the two artistes, but Yemi Alade seems to ignore it all when asked about the beef, the Afro pop singer replies: “We are here for the music, so lets keep our focus on the music. Also, there was a time that a critic claimed Yemi Alade owes her success to Tiwa Savage, Savage and Yemi Alade didn’t take this well.

On her recent ‘collabo’ with Reck Ross for the mix of her song “oh my Gosh” Yemi Alade says: “I believe so much in growth and the process, when I saw an opportunity to collabo with Reck Ross, I grabbed it. Working with him was an amazing experience, he is an inspiration, Despite my success, I still want to tour the world, reach out to new places and make more music.